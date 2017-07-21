Liberty Township man left with clean-up after devastating flooding

The Parillos filled up two dumpsters cleaning out the house (Source: Parillo family)

The Parillo family's home was filled with close to four feet of water last Thursday after heavy rains.

The family lives just outside of Findlay in Liberty Township in Hancock County. Despite the total loss, the family says they've gotten little assistance through the devastation.

From the outside, you can hardly notice the home along W U.S. 224 was devastated.

The Parillos bought it almost exactly a year ago because it was outside the flood plain.



“Our total loss is probably well into a quarter of a million (dollars)," said Dave Parillo.

His wife was home when water began filling their home. The house was quickly overtaken by water. She grabbed a few items and fled.

The family lost most of their possessions due to the flood waters, filling two dumpsters with their belongings. The home is unlivable.

“It cost 30 years of life,” said Parillo. “You can't replace that, but we're living. This storm totally destroyed memories."

In addition to taking on more than four feet of flood water, Dave's home's foundation was ruined, so much so that doors that used to close easily, now won’t shut.

"We're left paying everything,” said Dave Parillo. “But we didn't just make, that wasn't our first call. We called the mayor’s office, we called, we were the first ones to call everything."

The Parillo’s insurance at this time, will not cover the damages. They reached out to the Red Cross, United Way, the City of Findlay and Liberty Township.

They've gotten some financial assistance, and have been connected with community resources, but Dave says, it's not enough.

"I'm bitter with that, but in a way of, ‘Hey people need to be held accountable,’ so it doesn't happen to anybody else," said Dave.

The Parillo's say they have to move and will not stay in the area because of the incident.

They do plan to take legal action.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.















