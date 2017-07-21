Five teens who mocked drowning Florida man will not face charges

A tragic story in Florida has many people across the country outraged.

A video, that has since gone viral, shows five teenagers mocking a man as he fighting for his life.

On the video, Jamel Dunn's head is barely visible in a pond, actively drowning. The teens shouted cold-hearted insults such as, "Let him drown!" and "You're going to die."

Five days later, Dunn's body was found in the pond.

The video sparked a storm of outrage with thousands demanding the teens face some charge. However, a state prosecutor says while he is also angered by the teen's apparent lack of humanity, they did not break Florida law.

Toledo attorney Jerry Phillips says if a similar incident happened in Ohio, the teens would not be charged either as not helping someone in mortal danger is not a crime.

However, the deceased family could file a civil case against the teens in Ohio.

"You could say there is no crime in not being a good Samaritan. We reward people or we try to maybe even idolize people who put their lives in danger to help someone else," Phillips said. "But rarely do you see a situation like this where they actually took advantage of the situation by filming it."

Phillips says the situation would have several variables to discuss in court including the water's depth and the teens' swimming ability.

With these variables, Phillips believes prosecuting the teens would be impossible.

All of the teens in the video were identified by police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.