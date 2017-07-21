Toledo Symphony Orchestra helps to reopen Promenade Park

Free music returned to Promenade Park Friday night in downtown Toledo after major renovations to the park.

ProMedica hosted the first of its inaugural summer concert series with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.

Crystal Bowersox of 'American Idol' fame and Calista Bevier who made a name for herself on 'America’s Got Talent' joined the orchestra on stage.

The atmosphere reminded many of the eighties and nineties when thousands would come downtown after work for Party in the Park.

“There’s a lot of people our age here. So they’re probably old Party in the Parkers too but I’m not telling you what age that is,” laughed Barb Kalfas.

The city of Toledo still owns the park.

ProMedica made the renovations to coincide with its corporate headquarters moving into the adjacent old Edison Steam Plant. It is a total face lift including terracing, a parking garage with an LED screen on the side and other landscaping changes.

“It’s kind of a good connection to the past with the steam plant," said ProMedica CEO/President Randy Oostra. "A park we hope will be a special park to the future and something people enjoy."

But some things never change on a Friday night in Promenade Park. There were beer wagons and plenty of food trucks parked along Summit Street.

“I think it’s beautiful. I don’t live here anymore so I think it’s just wonderful that they’re doing this again” said Bev Winfrey who remembers Party in the Park.

Two more free concerts are scheduled this year featuring guest artists.

Meanwhile, ProMedica will begin moving into its new headquarters next month.

