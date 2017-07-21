Retired pro golfer can't stay away, caddying for current player

Lots of people have grown attached to the Marathon Classic and the LPGA over the years.

Even players can find it hard to stay away even after their golf careers are over.

Mardi Lunn is one such person.

Lunn played on the LPGA tour for eleven years.

She retired in 2005 but just couldn’t stay away from the game.

She now caddies for Xiyu Lin.

“We’ve done pretty well actually. Her English is pretty good, my Chinese is terrible. We manage somehow. She calls me ‘mom’ sometimes,” said Lin. “We get on really well considering there is such an age gap.”

Lin is at 2 over par after two rounds.

