Piller still leads Marathon Classic, Thompson, Korda charge into second

After two days, American Gerina Piller remains ahead of the field Friday, finishing her second round 11 under par at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania.

She began her round on the back nine at 8 under par. Piller scored her first and only birdie on back nine on the Par 4 16th.

On the front nine, she hit a bogey on the second hole. On the very next hole, she began a rally with three straight birdies to seal her place atop the leaderboard.

The biggest move of the day came from Nelly Korda, who began her day five strokes off the lead. By the end of her round, she found herself in second place at 10 under par.

Staring at 3 under par, Korda birdied the second hole. She stumbled on the third with a bogey, but recovered with a birdie on the fourth.

She hit a second bogey on the seventh that dropped her back to 3 under par.

Beginning with a birdie on the eighth hole, Korda surged up the leaderboard.

After making the turn, Korda hit three straight birdies on the 10th, 11th, and 12th holes. She three more consecutive birdies on the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes to finish with score of 64.

Lexi Thompson, one of the favorites coming into the tournament, made a furious charge into second place.

Thompson, who also played the back nine first, came into Friday's second round four strokes of the lead at 4 under par.

Thompson bogeyed the Par 4 12th to drop back to three under par. However, she quickly rebounded scoring birdies on five of her next six holes to improve to eight under par.

After making the turn onto the front nine, Thompson stumbled with a second bogey on the first hole. Thompson recovered again with three straight birdies on holes 5, 6 and 7 to finish at 10 under par and one stroke off the lead.

In-Kyung Kim and Peiyn Chien are tied with Thompson and Korda at 10 under par.

Defending champion Lydia Ko, who finished her first round two strokes over par, seemingly found her stroke at Highland Meadows with her second round.

Ko scored three birdies, including two on the first three holes. Ko finished the second round at 1 under par for the tournament. Her bogey-free round allows her to escape the cut.

Toledo-native Stacy Lewis began her round with a promising three birdie rally on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th holes. However, beginning with 9th, Lewis stumbled with bogeys on four of the next eight holes.

Lewis brought her second round scorecard back to even with a birdie on the 17th to finish at 2 under par for the tournament.

Due to rain expected Saturday, the ladies will begin teeing off at 10 a.m. for round three.

