16 year veteran volunteer has been working in caddy shack since age of 7

Mary Rose Shotwell says with a giggle that her dad has been doing this even longer even longer than she has.

As soon as she could tag along, Mary Rose has been right there at it with him helping at the shack.

Mary Rose and her dad coordinate the local caddies for the women that need them. That can be anywhere from six to fifteen, depending on the year.

She herself has served as a caddie among other things.

Mary Rose says sometimes the caddies will make special requests to work with the pros they're fans of and they’ll try to make those accommodations.

Now 24-years-old, Mary Rose says she's seen a lot of changes over the sixteen years she's been doing this.

Among other things, they've added more volunteers and where there used to be all one color bibs for the tournament, now there are three.

Mary Rose says the biggest challenge might be the early wake up call.

“We have to be here before the caddies, to set up, about 5 a.m.,” said Mary Rose. “When you're younger it's a really early and long day so I used to sleep in the towel bins in the back for the golfers, the towels for drying off the clubs and things.”

Mary Rose is just one of the many volunteers who start as children helping out their parents but then continue into adulthood.

