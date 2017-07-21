Community members help give 5-year-old boy the best birthday ever

Sometimes giving a 5-year-old the best birthday party can be tough. Some require bouncy houses, clowns, you name it. But one special little boy from Perrysburg didn't ask for much.

James-Thomas Kish, whose birthday is July 20, was born with Down Syndrome and has suffered from leukemia since 2014.

His grandmother, Helen, said that James-Thomas has already undergone several procedures, treatments and chemotherapy at Toledo Children's Hospital in the span of his young life.

"Throughout this entire journey, our sweet James-Thomas has continued to keep a smile on his face and amazes us everyday with his fighting attitude. If I've learned one thing because of him it would be that we should never stop believing in hope because miracles truly do happen everyday even if it's through the simplest of things," said James-Thomas' older sister Maddie.

Days before his birthday, James-Thomas Kish's family asked if anyone that knew about him, would send in a simple note or card to help make his birthday amazing.

And on Thursday, James-Thomas received what he asked for and more.

In addition to the 400 plus birthday cards, the Perrysburg Township Fire Department also helped James-Thomas celebrate his special day.

James-Thomas and his family are one of many who have benefited from the life-saving research done by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Below is a video of James-Thomas receiving his birthday cards from the community. The video was made by his brother Andrew.

