No shortage of difficult to pronounce names in Marathon Classic tournament

Tournament announcer Bill Roemer and one of the names he has no trouble with (Source: WTOL)

Watching sports announcers on television, you might be tempted to think it is one of the easiest jobs out there.

Until you see some of the player names they have to pronounce, especially in the LPGA.

Players from all over the world are playing in the Marathon Classic tournament this year and it’s enough to give local sportscasters fits.

Names in this year’s tournament include Thanapolboonyaras, Suwannapura, Changkija, Concolino, Srisawang, Kristindottir and of course Santiwiwatthanaphong.

Even some that look easy, aren’t. ‘Do’ is pronounced ‘Doe’ for example.

Tournament announcer Bill Roemer handles it admirably however and rarely, if ever, gets slipped up.

Not sure the same can be said for Dan Cummins.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.