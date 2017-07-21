Sylvania family builds special bond with LPGA star

Brittany Lincicome is one of the top American golfers on the LPGA Tour. And for each of her 11 years playing in the Marathon Classic, she had stayed with the same Sylvania family.

The Win family says the tournament is more of a homecoming for them. They all gather at the course to watch Brittany play.

"We've been to her wedding a couple years ago," said Tom Win, Brittany Lincicome's host family. "We've had family members stay with us. We know both sides of her family."

In those 11 years, Tom's daughter Lizzy Win, now 18-years-old, got to grow up with a great role model. Lizzy just finished her first year golfing with the Seton Hall Lady Golfers.

"Our games are slightly different," said Lizzy Win. "But I still look up to her as a role model. It's cool to see her decompress when she comes home. I'm kind of the same way when I come home. So, it's been really cool to watch her grow and watch me grow."

Her mom Patty said this tournament has always been a family affair.

"My three children have been volunteering here since [they were] seven, eight, nine-years-old as standard bearers, as runners," Patty Win said. "Lizzy has worked in the locker room."

Lizzy and her family hope to turn the tables one day.

"And some day hope to be actually on the other side of the rope watching our daughter play here," Patty said.

As for Friday, they'll stick to watching Brittany, their LPGA daughter, play.

"One stroke at a time," Tom said "She's had a rough history here as she said yesterday in her press conference. The course sometimes doesn't always agree with her but she's playing well."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.