Marathon Classic honors students with college scholarships

The Marathon Classic raises $10 million for children's charities in our area.

The LPGA tournament doesn't overlook those young adults in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan who are on their way to college.

Five young adults received the Jamie Farr Scholarship this year and they received high praise at the Marathon Classic Gala.

Three of the recipients, one from Lucas County, one from Lenawee County and one home-schooled say their parents all happen to be big fans of M*A*S*H.

"I knew who Jamie Farr was because we've been watching M*A*S*H since I was a little girl," said Nicole Hartung, who will be attending Grand Valley State. "So, I was like, I've gotta apply for this!"

One recipient, got a little help.



"Actually if I'm being completely honest, my dad quizzed me before the interview because I vaguely knew who he was," said Alexandria Darr,

who will be attending The Ohio State University to study biomedical engineering.



"I hear about him from my grandma and M*A*S*H," said Mary-Catherine Charlotte, who will be attending University of Dallas.



For those of you who don't know, Jamie Farr played Corporal Max Klinger on the hit 1980s show M*A*S*H, more than two decades before the ladies were born.



Jamie Farr, of course is from Toledo and for 27 years the tournament bore his name.

"We wanted something more permanent to honor Jamie Farr, our tournament host for 27 years," said Judd Silverman, tournament director of the

Marathon Classic. "So this was a great way to honor him forever."

The scholarship is a four-year, renewable, $3 thousand dollar scholarship.

Silverman says the Marathon Classic loves following the students through their college career.

"It's great to see what happens to these kids," Silverman said. "They're all successful. It's just another great part of what the Marathon Classic does for the community."

The three excited recipients all have big plans, from biomedical engineering to business and finance.

They all said they plan on coming back each year to talk to the next class of recipients.

"Make the most out of your college career," said Nicole Hartung. "And put the money that these people have given to you to good use."

At any one time, 20 students can be benefiting from the Jamie Farr Scholarship, and these three recipients said they'll be sure to fill in people on who Jamie Farr is when their in college.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.















































