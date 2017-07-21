Port Clinton man pleads guilty to 2014 murder

A Port Clinton man pleaded guilty Friday to murder after stabbing a man to death in 2014.

Ruben Gonzalez, 60, was accused in the October 2014 stabbing death of Jose Villalon, 43, of Millbury.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez stabbed Villalon nearly 40 times after an argument.

Following Gonzalez's guilty plea, Judge Bruce Winters sentenced Gonzalez to life in prison with the possibility of parole. He will be up for parole in 15 years.

