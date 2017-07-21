New restaurant at Docks to benefit Mobile Meals during opening weekend

A new restaurant will officially open its doors in Toledo on Friday night.

Pier 7, located on the Docks, is hosting their ticketed event all weekend long to help benefit Mobile Meals.

"They wanted to partner with someone in the community, a nonprofit, to kind of do a soft opening, but to benefit a nonprofit," said Carolyn Fox, Associate Executive Director of Mobile Meals Toledo. "So kind of when you think about it, we're all about feeding people, both organizations, we just have a little different spin on it.”

Fifty percent of the money made this weekend goes towards feeding those in our community.

This spot on the Docks has seen many restaurants open doors only to close them not long after. However, the owners of Pier 7 are confident they will have success.

“It's a tough market in this area about restaurants as you know they can flounder very quickly, but if we all get behind and support it and try to make them successful and they're making a nonprofit successful, I think people will come out," Fox said. "They want to see the restaurant, they've been curious."

Friday night, Pier 7 is selling tickets costing $35 dollars that will allow visitors to sample food from their menu with an open bar. Ticket prices will bump up to $50 Saturday and then $40 on Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, guests that come in after 9 p.m. can get in for $10 and select one item from the menu to sample and a cash bar. Pier 7 opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 1 a.m this weekend.

