Trial date set for accused killer of Heather Bogle

A Sandusky County judge set a trial date for the man accused of murdering Heather Bogle.

Bogle was found dead in the trunk of a car two years ago in Clyde. Myers was arrested in June and charged with Bogle's murder.

Judge John Dewey scheduled the trial to begin on May 7, 2018 in Fremont.

Judge Dewey also ruled Myers may wear civilian clothing for all hearings and the trial instead of the CCNO jumpsuit. However, Myers will have to wear the jumpsuit during transportation between the jail and courthouse.

