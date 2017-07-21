Hole 14, aka "The Party Hole"

"Party hole" crowd cheers on caddies racing down the fairway (Source: WTOL)

Golf and noise usually don't mix.

One of the more quiet sports, fans are asked to be completely silent while the golfers are setting up and shooting their shot.

The Marathon Classic is no different.

Except for one hole.

All bets are off on Hole 14, otherwise known as the Party Hole.

A crowd gathers in the stands at the par-three hole, ready to get rowdy.

This is the only hole on the course where being loud, at the appropriate time, is acceptable.

That's because this is the only hole that has caddy races.

You read that right.

After the group of pros shoots their first shot, the crowd starts yelling for the caddies to race each other down to their golfer's ball.

Some caddies decline to race, and you can't blame them in the hot July weather.

But lots of the caddies comply with the crowd and run against each other, laughing all the way.

Volunteers at the hole said the crowd started this tradition themselves years ago, and it has stuck ever since.

Sometimes the golfers even get into the fun.

The crowd loves it, and it's the perfect hole for someone who might not be the biggest golf fan.

You can check out the caddy races out at Highland Meadows for the rest of the Marathon Classic, which goes through Sunday.

