Multiple brawls at Toledo parks spark safety changes

The safety of teens and families at public parks in Toledo is prompting changes.

Two weeks ago, cell phones were recording as a group of teens, engaged in one of two brutal fights at what was supposed to be a peaceful event at Savage park.

"That park is not safe. Those kids are in danger, someone is going to get hurt" said Tara Tompkins.

The incident left parents on edge. Many are concerned about the lack of security during big events and putting their kids safety in jeopardy.

"It’s clear that there is a hole here, and we need to fill it in," said Councilwoman Cecelia Adams.

Councilwoman Cecelia Adams chairs the city's education, recreation and employment committee. She too, is outraged by the violence and that there was no security around to stop it.

Adams said for some unknown reason, it appears that someone in the Parks and Rec Department approved a special activities permit for the large 10-week event, without requiring the private organizer to have security. That is usually determined case by case and is something Adams said needs to be changed.

"We need to close this loophole in the application process, so that it is clear to an applicant, that is not part of the city, that they will know if they have a large crowd ,and we can put a number on it, and say ‘you will have to have security or a plan for security.’ And if they don't have the money, I’m sure they can find some underwriter or some person who will be generous enough, or an organization that might be willing to help them foot the bill for security," said Adams.

Toledo police said they can only do so much with the manpower they have.

They hope the city’s Skycop, that was put in place after the fights, will help them keep an eye on the crowds and deter crime.

"The watch commanders in the Scott Park area are aware of the recent incident and officers are stopping by to make sure we don't have anything unfortunate like that happen again," said Sgt. Kevan Toney.

Councilwoman Adams said a long-term solution to keep parks safe would be a budget to allow patrols funded by the city.

Until then, she hopes modifying the city's permit application will help hold event organizers accountable and keep people safe.

"I personally will be making sure we have a plan for making sure those permits that have the number of individuals that require police supervision, or some type of security, that we have a plan to make sure that's done," said Adams.

Councilwoman Adams plans to present her proposed changes at her committee's next meeting.

She's not alone in her effort to keep parks safe. The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers are also involved, working to make sure people feel safe.

"We look at parks, not so much as that we are doing patrol, because that is law enforcement's responsibility. Our responsibility and what we do as a task, is to come and interact with our children, to be an influence to our children and families and talk about those safety issues,” said Earl Mack, Jr. President for Toledo Buffalo Soldiers. “A park is for families. It’s to come have fun. So if you come to the park and you have a dispute and it ends up in some type of physical confrontation, then that's not good for the park. It’s not good for the community."

Mack said community involvement is key to helping monitor the parks.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers can look here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.