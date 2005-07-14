A.J. Nye Up and Around After Surgery

OMAHA, NEBRASKA -- Multiple organ transplant patient A.J. Nye is up and walking around an Omaha hospital after surgery that could soon free him from the tubes and pumps that have been a part of his life for years. Last January, surgeons replaced Nye's liver and intestine for the second time in his short life. After several weeks of recovery, he was released to come home in April.

According to his mother, last week's surgery connected the donated intestines that were transplanted into him with his own, and removed scar tissue. So far, indictations are that it was a success. In an e-mailed update dated 7/7/05, his mother Allison Irons wrote:

"The surgeon is using the same incision site that was used for the transplant (10-12inches vertically on his abdomen). He is anticipating it to be a major undertaking to free the colon from the scar tissue in order to attach his donated intestine to it. A.J. said 'I knew it' when he heard this….. and he said it in a confident, I’m-glad-I-prepared-myself, kind of way. He is so brave and smart and true to himself." "I learn so much from him and about him every time we do these things. I am still unsure of how long the surgery will take – it all depends on how difficult it is to free up his 18cm of colon. I do, however, know that we will be in Omaha until August sometime – that is the plan – our only goal is to be home in time for A.J.’s 11 th Birthday on August 25 th – a very accomplish-able goal!"

The day after surgery, things were going well. Here's Allison's update from 7/8/05:

"Doctor Langnas did A.J.’s first Post-Op Dressing Change this morning on rounds, they were all pleased with the look of his wound. Only little changes were made today on rounds, nothing worth mentioning really. His weight is fine, his lungs are fine and his spirits are great!" "He’s dealing with mainly back and hip pain and of course the thirst – he’s sleeping a lot too - sleeping = healing – so mom likes that part!" "His donated intestines and his own intestines have been joined and are now ONE!!! Thank You Lord! The next steps are: of course getting him up and then out of bed and then some walking and so on."

Now a week later, A.J. is up and walking around. He and mom Allison are itching to get out of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for a change of scenery. Here's Allison's update from Thursday, July 14:

"We hope you're having a good Thursday so far. A.J. has been doing really well. Yesterday he got his catheter taken out, so that helped his comfort a lot. Today, hopefully, the docs will say that he can start eating a little - his appetite returned last night at dinner time." "Other than that - we're just itchin' to go out-patient or to co-op or something, that way A.J. can leave the PICU and have some different scenery - so hopefully that will come sooner that later :-)" "Thanks for all of your support during these busy summer days - A.J. and I are very grateful! We'll talk to ya soon! God Bless! And We Miss You!"

Posted by AEB