OSHP finds $302,500 worth of marijuana at traffic stop

A man and woman are facing second-degree felony charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol found 110 pounds of marijuana at a traffic stop.

Ltanya C. Guess, 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio was pulled over for a window tint violation on July 13.

Troopers then discovered that Guess’s was driving with a suspended license and her passenger Don Lawrence, 51, of Cleveland, Ohio was unlicensed.

After the car was towed, $302,500 worth of marijuana was discovered.

Guess and Lawrence were taken to the Richland County Jail. Both are charged with possession and trafficking marijuana.

Guess was also charged with a window tint violation and driving under suspension.

If convicted, each could spend 16 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

