Promenade Park opening kicks off ProMedica Summer Concert Series

The new Promenade Park will finally come to life Friday night for the first time in a long time.

Crews were adding the finishing touches to the project that has been in work for years Friday afternoon, as they prepared for the first concert in the ProMedica's Summer Concert Series.

Beautiful art exhibits and a gorgeous view of the Maumee River can be seen when people come and visit the park.

About 10,000 people are expected to come and see American Idol runner-up, Crystal Bowersox, and America's Got Talent contestant, Calysta Bevier, as they hit the stage. Musicians from the Toledo Symphony will also be performing.

Not only will there be entertainment but food trucks will start rolling in around 1:30 p.m. Summit Street will close at 1 p.m.

The event is free and parking in the new garage is $10.

More information on ProMedica's Summer Concert Series can be found here.

WTOL’S will keep you updated with detours on air and online.

