Overdose deaths are on the rise in Hancock County

Opioid related deaths are on the rise for the first half of the year in Hancock County.

In the first six months, nine people have died in the county from overdoses. Last year there were only 11 overdose deaths total.

Hospitals in the county have seen 162 overdoes. That is three more than last year’s total.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.