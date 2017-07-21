Semi crash kills one, sends two to hospital

The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Country Road 15 and 50 around 1:15 p.m.

Arthur Lee Johnson, 43, of Grove City, Ohio, ran a stop sign with his his semi truck and struck a pickup truck driven by Robert W. Shultz, 65, from Republic, Ohio.

Both of their vehicles went off the road and into a yard.

The semi truck was turned over onto the driver’s side and Shultz’s car came to a stop a short distance away from Country Road 15.

Johnson and his passenger, Myles A. McNeal, 20, were transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Shultz was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune, court records state that Johnson declined a blood test and tried to run out of the emergency room and get into a vehicle that was waiting on him. Mercy’s police force was able to catch him and took him back into the emergency room.

Court records also state that Johnson had blood-shot eyes at the scene and told Deputy Denny Wilkinson of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office he was unfamiliar with the area and that they pick up used computers for recycling, according to the Tiffin Advertiser-Tribune.

Johnson has been charged with driving without a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and paid a $5,000 bond Thursday.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea Friday morning. A pretrial hearing has not been set, but will be discussed on Monday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.