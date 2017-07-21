Three dogs recently treated for dog-fighting wounds

FILE: Photo of pit bull taken at Toledo Area Humane Society (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Area Humane Society wants to put a stop to dog fighting throughout the area.

In recent months, three pit bulls were treated for wounds suffered during dog fights.

The good news: All the dogs recovered and were adopted to loving families.

“It’s sickening to think that dogs are being put into this situation,” said Stephen Heaven, Toledo Area Humane Society. “Hopefully somebody who knows that it’s going on feels guilty enough to call us.”

Officials say there is no evidence that the dogs were part of the same ring.

Anyone with information on dog fights should call the Humane Society at 419-891-1561.

