Trooper hurt after falling from bridge during pursuit, officials say

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper was hurt when he fell off a bridge following a pursuit early Friday morning.

OSHP said a Blissfield, Michigan officer began the pursuit of suspect Shawnte Groom around 4 a.m. after a traffic stop on US-23.

The officer followed Groom into Ohio on I-475 and then onto northbound I-75. That's when Ohio State Patrol Officers became involved in the chase.

Groom tried to escape officers by going inside construction zone barrels and speeding. He then emerged from the construction zone and struck Trooper Brian Mull's patrol car and kept on going NB on I-75 until he reached the Stickney Avenue overpass.

Troopers said Groom jumped out of the car while the car was still in drive. Groom then ran to the overpass and had one leg over the railing when Trooper Mull grabbed him from behind. Both of them went off the bridge.

The trooper was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Groom was taken into custody and also went to the hospital for treatment.

Numerous police officers, from several departments, went to the hospital to show their support.

"Anytime an officer is injured in the line of duty, that automatically brings out everyone to make sure they're okay," said Shawn Robinson, OSHP. "So it's nice to see that and especially all the officers for us and TPD, Lucas County. It's been nice to see them reach out and make sure everyone is going to be okay."

Mull, 34, has worked for the OSHP for five years. He is in the hospital with several broken bones but is expected to recover. Groom is also suffering from injuries, but not as severe.

Groom is being charged with failure to comply and fleeing police.

