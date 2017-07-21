Man, child injured when birthday celebration ends in gunfire

A birthday celebration was interrupted by a drive-by shooting that left two people injured, including a 6-year-old girl.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Friday in the 800 block of Belmont Avenue in central Toledo.

According to a detective on scene, a vehicle drove down Belmont, and the driver began firing rounds at the people sitting on the front porch.

Two people were hit by bullets and taken to a hospital. Police say a man who was sitting on the porch was shot and is expected to survive. A young girl was also grazed by a bullet and expected to be okay.

Neither of the victims lived at the home; they were just there for the party.

By the time crews arrived, the street was littered with casings from the gunfire.

No arrests have been made, and police continue to search for the shooter. An investigation is ongoing.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday WTOL 11 learned that the little girl was released from the hospital.

