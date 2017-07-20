Former WTOL 11 sports reporter Joe Rychnovsky passes away

Joe Rychnovsky, a former WTOL 11 sports reporter passed away Thursday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 49.

Joe began his career with WTOL 11 in 2000. Though born in Missouri, he had a profound effect on northwest Ohio.

During his time at WTOL, Joe became a household name with his popular segment "Hey Joe, Try This!"

Sad to tell everyone we just lost the best friend a guy could have. Cancer finally won. Bye, Joe Rychnovsky. Love you. pic.twitter.com/cIhMULtFeL — Dan Cummins (@DanCummins11) July 20, 2017

Behind the camera, Joe was beloved by his co-workers. In the newsroom, his infectious sense of humor, energy and passion for his job inspired all who worked alongside of him.

In addition to his work at WTOL 11, Joe also served Fox 36 and BCSN.

Joe Rychnovsky was one of the sweetest humans you could ever meet. Heartbroken to hear he has passed away after his battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/3I9OsIDwQt — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) July 20, 2017

He suffered from arthritis and a kidney transplant during his career, but continue his commitment to sports and northwest Ohio.

In September, Joe was diagnosed with cancer.

Joe Rychnovsky is survive by his wife, Janet.

