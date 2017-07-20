TPD officers rescue two girls from smoke-filled house - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD officers rescue two girls from smoke-filled house

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook - Toledo Police Dept.) (Source: Facebook - Toledo Police Dept.)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two Toledo police officers took heroic action Thursday to save the lives of two children.

The officers entered a smoke filled home on Moore Street. Inside they found a four-year-old and six-year-old girl.

Both girls and the officers are expected to be okay.

There were no other reported injuries.

