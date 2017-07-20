First Lake Erie algae bloom Of 2017 spotted

Earlier this week the first Harmful Algae Bloom on Lake Erie was reported just off the short of Monroe County, Michigan. It has now been confirmed by scientists that the start of the 2017 Lake Erie Algae Bloom is underway.







The overall concentration of the bloom is "low but some scum is likely" according to Dr. Richard Stumpf a lead Oceanographer with NOAA. The bloom is not a threat to any water intakes at this time. The exact placement and size will vary based on the daily weather conditions.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.