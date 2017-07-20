Two dogs dead after being left in blistering heat

It’s been a sweltering week across the Toledo area. Temperatures remain at record levels with no end in sight.

This is a time to remember our pets after what happened Wednesday in Toledo.

On Carver Boulevard, a dog was found tied to a block, a nearby water bowl tipped over, in direct sunlight and dead.

On Pearl Street, another dog discovered in similar conditions but unconscious. It was later euthanized.

“They were out in the 90-degree heat with a heat index higher than that without water in the direct sunlight," said Dr. Anna Brown, a veterinarian with the Toledo Area Humane Society. "So it didn’t take long for them to overheat."

Experts recommend dog owners be cautious when it comes to dogs behind left outside. Have a kiddie pool nearby in the shade so a pet can cool off and have water to drink.

Dr. Brown says when you walk your dog, do so at the right time.

"If you’re going to be out for more than a couple of minutes, do it early in the morning or even when it starts to cool off," Dr. Brown added. "If they have to go for a quick bathroom break in the heat of the day, that’s okay as long as you get them inside”

The Humane Society says the owners could have easily prevented the deaths of their dogs. The Humane Society will file charges of animal cruelty against the dog’s owners with Toledo Police Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.