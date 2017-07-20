Two dogs dead after being left in blistering heat

It’s been a sweltering week across the Toledo area. Temperatures remain at record levels with no end in sight.
This is a time to remember our pets after what happened Wednesday in Toledo.
On Carver Boulevard, a dog was found tied to a block, a nearby water bowl tipped over, in direct sunlight and dead.
On Pearl Street, another dog discovered in similar conditions but unconscious. It was later euthanized.
“They were out in the 90-degree heat with a heat index higher than that without water in the direct sunlight," said Dr. Anna Brown, a veterinarian with the Toledo Area Humane Society. "So it didn’t take long for them to overheat."
Experts recommend dog owners be cautious when it comes to dogs behind left outside. Have a kiddie pool nearby in the shade so a pet can cool off and have water to drink.
Dr. Brown says when you walk your dog, do so at the right time.
"If you’re going to be out for more than a couple of minutes, do it early in the morning or even when it starts to cool off," Dr. Brown added. "If they have to go for a quick bathroom break in the heat of the day, that’s okay as long as you get them inside”
The Humane Society says the owners could have easily prevented the deaths of their dogs. The Humane Society will file charges of animal cruelty against the dog’s owners with Toledo Police Friday.
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
An isolated overnight thunderstorm is possible as warm and muggy weather continues.More >>
An isolated overnight thunderstorm is possible as warm and muggy weather continues.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Earlier this week the first Harmful Algae Bloom on Lake Erie was reported just off the short of Monroe County, Michigan. It has now been confirmed by scientists that the start of the 2017 Lake Erie Algae Bloom is underway.More >>
Earlier this week the first Harmful Algae Bloom on Lake Erie was reported just off the short of Monroe County, Michigan. It has now been confirmed by scientists that the start of the 2017 Lake Erie Algae Bloom is underway.More >>
Two Toledo police officers took heroic action Thursday to save the lives of two children.More >>
Two Toledo police officers took heroic action Thursday to save the lives of two children.More >>
It’s been a sweltering week across the Toledo area. Temperatures remain at record levels with no end in sight. This is a time to remember our pets after what happened Wednesday in Toledo.More >>
It’s been a sweltering week across the Toledo area. Temperatures remain at record levels with no end in sight. This is a time to remember our pets after what happened Wednesday in Toledo.More >>
With ceremonies, the gala and pre-tournament behind them, the ladies of the LPGA finally took on a new-look Highland Meadows Thursday in the first round of the Marathon Classic.More >>
With ceremonies, the gala and pre-tournament behind them, the ladies of the LPGA finally took on a new-look Highland Meadows Thursday in the first round of the Marathon Classic.More >>
The hot and humid weather has been building for several days and it is likely this weekend those two will combine to produce heavy thunderstorms.More >>
The hot and humid weather has been building for several days and it is likely this weekend those two will combine to produce heavy thunderstorms.More >>