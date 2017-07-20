First Alert Day Saturday

The hot and humid weather has been building for several days and it is likely this weekend those two will combine to produce heavy thunderstorms.





Early Saturday morning one or more rounds of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely. Widespread 1-2" of rainfall are possible. While the morning is the most likely time for the storms, afternoon and evening storms can't be ruled out either.







This First Alert Day is for Saturday. If you'll be at Highland Meadows on Friday, it will be downright hot and humid.



