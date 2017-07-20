Downtown Toledo Development Corp. announces new CEO, plans for future

The Downtown Toledo Development Corporation made two major announcements Thursday.

First, the corporation plans to combine with the Downtown Improvement District.

They also announced their new CEO.

Leaders say applications came in from around the country, but the board landed on a Toledoan, who is moving back after living in Florida.

"Really compared to when I was young, we didn't go downtown," said Rachel Bach, the new President and CEO of the Downtown Toledo Development

Corporation. "Today, people come downtown, they bring their families, they go to games, they come down to enjoy dinner.”

By combining the two entities, leaders hope they can provide a one-stop shop for everything associated with downtown Toledo.

"We want to make sure that we are all coming together that we are working together, rowing in the right direction to really deliver on a master plan that was well thought out,” said Bob LaClair, the Vice President of the Downtown Toledo Development Corporation.

The Downtown Toledo Improvement District says combining the strengths of both organizations will better serve residents who come to enjoy downtown Toledo.

"We still have a lot of support between the two organizations," said Cindy Kerr, Executive Director of the Downtown Toledo Improvement District. "Both are very active. And so how lucky are we as a downtown that we've got two key players down here that are going to come together as one.”

Back says there is a lot of work ahead, but she is excited for the future of downtown.

"I do see this becoming more and more every year, a much more vibrant, active downtown that people really do want to spend time in and that people want to live work and play in,” said Bach.

