Waniewski proposes grants to improve Toledo's neighborhoods

With early voting only three weeks away for Toledo's mayoral race, candidates are hard at working making their pitch to voters.

Councilman Tom Waniewski presented his plans for improving Toledo's neighborhoods Thursday in Point Place.

If elected, Waniewski says he would start a District Improvement Grants program. The program would challenge city council members to work alongside neighbors in their districts and rebuild areas like Cullen Park.

"Ask not what your city can do for you, what you can do for your city." Waniewski said. "And when the neighbors see that they can help, and it is getting traction, then I think everybody wins. And then they realize the work that they put in to it, is paying off and that way we don't have these turf wars, what is this district doing, what is that district not doing?"

Waniewski plans on splitting up one million dollars a year throughout the districts for this project.

