Accused killer of Sierah Joughin appears in court for pretrial hearing

The man accused of murdering Sierah Joughin appeared in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday, barely one year after her disappearance.

Thursday's pretrial hearing was one of six scheduled before Worley's trial in January of 2018.

The hearing began more than hour late due to a meeting of prosecutors and defense attorneys in the judge's chambers.

Worley appeared before the judge dressed in street clothing at the request of the defense. He previously appeared in court wearing his CCNO jumpsuit.

One of the main reasons for the hearing was to discuss the conditions in which Worley could meet with his defense team. Worley's attorney says due to the high amount of evidence, his client needs to be able to spend more time meeting with his defense team.

The judge elected to allow Worley to meet with his attorneys at the Fulton County Courthouse twice a week.

"It's not conducive to proper give-and-take," said Worley's attorney Mark Berling. "So the judge was kind enough to allow us to bring him out here to use the facilities out here so we have an actual room with the conference table and chairs. And we can spread out our materials and have a time that we need."

Jail officials will drive Worley between the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and the Fulton County Courthouse for his meetings.

Worley's next hearing is scheduled for August 24.

