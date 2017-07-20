Sandusky officials try to "Beat the Heat" inside hot car

Outside it was in the upper 80's and low 90s Thursday, but inside of a car that is not running, the mercury can rise up to 150 degrees. Sandusky County officials volunteered to demonstrate first hand how dangerous sitting in a car can be.

Beat The Heat, sponsored by Sandusky County Children's Services and the local Humane Society, wanted to bring awareness to the continuing problem of parents leaving children in a hot car.

"We probably have between five to ten investigations a year where children are left in a car so parents don't have to take them into the stores and stuff like that," said Tami Ward with Sandusky County Children's Services

Local officials spent 30 minutes in a hot car Thursday to show how the heat effects full grown adults.

At 30 minutes, children will begin to show signs of heat stroke. Those symptoms happen even faster with pets.

"Anxiety is going to raise that temp. The longer they're in there, the hotter it's going to be for them," said David Peterson, Humane Agent for the county. "And it doesn't take long."

Instantly, the temperature inside the car began to rise, topping off around 130 degrees at the conclusion of the experiment. Attendants stood by and logged the participants condition and kept track of the temperatures while EMS was on standby.

County Commissioner Scott Miller says the experience gives him a stronger perspective on how hot it gets in cars in the summer.

"Extremely hot, and when I stepped out, I think you even got it on video, I had goosebumps," Commissioner Miller said. "Actually, 80-90 degrees and humid and I was getting goosebumps because the air felt that good."

These participants knew they only had to endure 30 minutes and could get out at any time.



The hope of the experiment is this example can leave a lasting impact for people to watch out for children and pets who would have no choice but to sit in the heat.

"A half an hour is dreadful," Miller said. "And I can't imagine what it would be like if I was there unprepared."

Ohio State law says if a bystander sees anyone, including an animal, in distress inside of a vehicle, they are not liable for damages to the vehicle to rescue those inside the car.

