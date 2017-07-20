1 ranked American golfer Lexi Thompson is fan favorite at Marathon Classic

There are so many amazing golfers competing in the Marathon Classic, but there's always a fan favorite.

That favorite is number one ranked American player in the world, Lexi Thompson.

Thompson got her first look this year of the Highland Meadows course on Wednesday.

"I feel good. Today was my first time on the course this year. The course is in great shape for us and it's a beautiful day so hopefully we get some good weather and some good play out there," Thompson said.

The course looks different than it has in years past, with hole 18 moved to a different spot.

Thompson does not think that's a bad thing.

"18 is definitely more reachable now," she laughed. "I hit an eight iron into it today so it's definitely a little bit more different layout. Good changes, I think."

Thompson wants to preform well in the tournament, but said she doesn't feel any extra pressure being the number one US player.

"I don't feel like I'm carrying the American flag. I think every time I tee it up I'm representing not only myself, but my country. I'm out here just trying to do my best and see where that takes me," Thompson said.

You can watch Lexi Thompson and all the other LPGA players compete at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania through Sunday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.