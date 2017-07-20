Metroparks receives federal grant to build park at Manhattan Marsh

The Toledo Metroparks system received a $475,000 federal grant to establish a 70-acre park at the Manhattan Marsh in north Toledo.

The park will be near Bassett Street, Manhattan Boulevard and Suder Avenue.

Metroparks already owns nearly 50 acres of the property, which it acquired from the Lucas County Land Bank. Metroparks expects to secure the remaining land from the Land Bank and city of Toledo.

The proposed park plays an important role in the Metropark's plan to have a park within five miles of every resident in Lucas County.

The system plans to install boardwalks and a kayak launch. There will also be a nature lab for students of nearby Chase STEMM Academy.

There will be a 20-car parking lot and restrooms accessible from Clifford Street.

“This is another example of how we are leveraging local tax dollars and bringing federal funds earmarked for parks back to our community,” said Dave Zenk, executive director of Metroparks. “This strategy allows us to develop new parks that preserve natural areas and enhance surrounding neighborhoods while minimizing the burden on Lucas County taxpayers.”

The money comes from the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership grant. The Metroparks was the only organization to receive one of the grants in Ohio.

