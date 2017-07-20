Piller leads several Americans atop the Marathon Classic leaderboard

With ceremonies, the gala and pre-tournament behind them, the ladies of the LPGA finally took on a new-look Highland Meadows Thursday in the first round of the Marathon Classic.

At the end of the first day, American Gerina Piller leads the field at 8 under par.

Virtually no one had Piller as a favorite for the tournament. The 25th ranked golfer in the world only has three top 10 finishes this year. Since joining the tour in 2010, she has never won tournament. At the U.S. Women's Open last week, Piller finished a disappointing 33rd.

Determined to break her dry spell, Piller caught fire early in her round with four birdies on her first five holes.

Following a fifth birdie on the eighth, Piller stumbled on the just before the turn on the Par 4 ninth with a bogey.

She rebounded with birdies on the 11th, 12th, 15th and 17th holes, with the last being her only birdie on a Par 5.

Closely behind at 7 under par were Peiyun Chein and Sung Hyun Park, who won the U.S. Women's Open last week in New Jersey.

Park went bogey-free throughout the afternoon. She birdied the first two holes and the last two holes of the front nine. She She also birdied hole 12, 15 and 17 to end her round.

Last year's champion, Lydia Ko, had a rough afternoon in her return to Highland Meadows.

After parring the first three holes, Ko hit back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes.

Ko did score a birdie on the 12th hole, Ko stumbled again on the 17th with her third bogey. Ko finished her round in 105th place at 2 over par.

Lexi Thompson, the highest ranked American in the LPGA, finished her four strokes under park.

Thompson began her day scoring a birdie on the first hole before hitting a bogey on the second. She dropped to 1 over par on the fourth hole with her second bogey. However, Thompson recovered with a birdie on the fifth to bring her score back to even.

Her score continued to improve on the back nine with a birdie on the 10th, eagle on the Par 5 17th and a birdie to close out her round on the 18th. She is currently tied for ninth with seven other ladies.

Toledo-born Stacy Lewis had a decent round in her return to northwest Ohio.

Lewis parred the six holes before stumbling with a bogey on the seventh. She recovered on the back nine with three birdies on the 10th, 12th and 17th to finish her first round 2 under par. She is in 33rd place.

Overall it was a strong day for American golfers with nine ladies representing the USA in the top 16.

The second round continues Friday. Pairings have not yet been announced.

