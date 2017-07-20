Piller leads several Americans atop the Marathon Classic leaderboard

A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
With ceremonies, the gala and pre-tournament behind them, the ladies of the LPGA finally took on a new-look Highland Meadows Thursday in the first round of the Marathon Classic.More >>
With ceremonies, the gala and pre-tournament behind them, the ladies of the LPGA finally took on a new-look Highland Meadows Thursday in the first round of the Marathon Classic.More >>
The hot and humid weather has been building for several days and it is likely this weekend those two will combine to produce heavy thunderstorms.More >>
The hot and humid weather has been building for several days and it is likely this weekend those two will combine to produce heavy thunderstorms.More >>
v\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} o\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} w\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} .shape {behavior:url(#default#VML);} THIS AIRED IN THE A BLOCK OF THE 6 BigMore >>
The Downtown Toledo Development Corporation made two major announcements Thursday.More >>
Councilman Tom Waniewski presented his plans for improving Toledo's neighborhoods Thursday in Point Place.More >>
Councilman Tom Waniewski presented his plans for improving Toledo's neighborhoods Thursday in Point Place.More >>