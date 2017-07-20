You don't have to be a golf fan to enjoy the Marathon Classic

It is expected to be dry first thing out the door, but a round of possible showers and thunderstorms will arrive by mid morning. These showers and storms will be quickly passing.More >>
It is expected to be dry first thing out the door, but a round of possible showers and thunderstorms will arrive by mid morning. These showers and storms will be quickly passing.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo Metroparks system received a $475,000 federal grant to establish a 70-acre park at the Manhattan Marsh in north Toledo.More >>
The Toledo Metroparks system received a $475,000 federal grant to establish a 70-acre park at the Manhattan Marsh in north Toledo.More >>
One year ago, Sierah Joughin was first reported missing after going on a bike ride in Fulton County.More >>
One year ago, Sierah Joughin was first reported missing after going on a bike ride in Fulton County.More >>
FT. WORTH, TX (WTOL) - A man who was a suspect in a sexual assault case in Adrian was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday.More >>
FT. WORTH, TX (WTOL) - A man who was a suspect in a sexual assault case in Adrian was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday.More >>
It's been one week since northwest Ohio was hit with heavy rains that caused to flash flooding in Hancock County.More >>
It's been one week since northwest Ohio was hit with heavy rains that caused to flash flooding in Hancock County.More >>
The Toledo Seagate Food Bank serves eight counties in northwest Ohio and provides food to more than 100,000 people a month.More >>
The Toledo Seagate Food Bank serves eight counties in northwest Ohio and provides food to more than 100,000 people a month.More >>