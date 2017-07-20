You don't have to be a golf fan to enjoy the Marathon Classic

If you live in the Toledo area, chances are you have heard of the Marathon Classic.

It's the 32nd year that the LPGA tournament has been played at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

The Classic is one of the biggest events for the golf club, with many people flocking to see the professional lady golfers.

But what about the people who don't enjoy golf?

Maybe you don't know any of the rules, or just think the game is boring.

When setting up for the tournament, the workers and volunteers at Highland Meadows didn't prepare just for hardcore golf fans.

There's food to eat, beverages to drink and people to meet at the Marathon Classic.

You don't have to be a baseball fan to enjoy a Mud Hens game, or a hockey fan to enjoy a Walleye game.

The same rules apply for the Marathon Classic.

If you haven't yet, head over to Sylvania to check out all the sights and sounds of the tournament.

You might discover that you have a passion for golf after all. .

