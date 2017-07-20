Man wanted for sexual assault in Adrian arrested in Texas

FT. WORTH, TX (WTOL) - A man who was a suspect in a sexual assault case in Adrian was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday.

Germaine Priest Byrd, 44, is being held in the Tarrant County Jail before he is extradited back to Michigan.

An arrest warrant was issued for Byrd in May with evidence that he had fled the state of Michigan.

Adrian police officers with the help of US Marshal's discovered that Byrd had made it down to Texas.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Byrd is being charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old.

