LPGA Marathon Classic benefits Toledo Seagate Food Bank

The Toledo Seagate Food Bank serves eight counties in northwest Ohio and provides food to more than 100,000 people a month. But did you know the food bank is also pro-active?

"It's just our way of trying to fight childhood obesity. Especially in the working, poor class," said Cheri Dennis, the Director of Community Engagement about the Seagate Food Bank's "Eat Right Academy."

The academy is an eight-week program teaching kids how to bring food from the garden, to the plate and how to prepare meals.

Come the new school year, the kitchen at "Eat Right Academy" will be buzzing with kids learning their way around the kitchen.

"Split them up into groups and have them do everything. Teaching them to do everything from table mannerisms, which is my favorite class, to using knives, so knife skills, kitchen safety, that sort of thing," said Dennis.

The kids will also learn their way around the food bank's garden, planting and picking all sorts of fruits and vegetables. Plus, kids get to keep all the utensils they work with.

"It also, it's really fun so just an opportunity to get the children active, get them outside in the fresh air, enjoying the seasons," said Dennis.

All the money from the cut the Food Bank gets from the Marathon Classic will fund the "Eat Right Academy." Volunteers say you can feel good about where your cash is going.

"It's very encouraging to see kids learning how to prepare foods. A lot of kids I've worked with in the past, they have no clue how to cut an apple properly or prepare a meal for themselves," said volunteer Allison Holman.

To sign your kids up for "Eat Right Academy," call 419-244-6996.

