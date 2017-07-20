Both inmates escaped from the Sandusky County Jail Monday were arrested separately on Wednesday.

The man accused of killing a 16-year-old in June will stand trial in September.

Trial scheduled for man accused of killing teen

A pried-open ATM was discovered in a Toledo creek Wednesday night.

The robbery heavily damaged the gas station. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police are looking for a man involved in a pharmacy robbery.

VIDEO: Police searching for man involved in Rite Aid robbery

A Toledo man was in court Thursday, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

IN COURT: Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man robbed the Rite Aid on Main Street. The man is also a suspect in a robbery in Melvindale, Michigan.

Anyone who can help identify the potential thief should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

