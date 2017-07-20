VIDEO: Police searching for man involved in Rite Aid robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIDEO: Police searching for man involved in Rite Aid robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man involved in a pharmacy robbery. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man robbed the Rite Aid on Main Street. The man is also a suspect in a robbery in Melvindale, Michigan. 

Anyone who can help identify the potential thief should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

