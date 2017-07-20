Stolen ATM recovered in creek - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Stolen ATM recovered in creek

The robbery heavily damaged the gas station. (Source: WTOL) The robbery heavily damaged the gas station. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A pried-open ATM was discovered in a Toledo creek Wednesday night. 

According to a police, the ATM was discovered by a juvenile around 6 p.m. on the east side of Highland Park. The machine was laying in the creek adjacent to the Champion Street Bridge. 

Investigators believe it is the ATM that was stolen from the Sunoco on Heatherdowns and Key Street. The gas station was destroyed during the robbery. 

