Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

A man who was already in jail has been charged with the murder of a 73-year-old man.

Man arrested for murder of 73-year-old

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a mother and her son accused in an alleged fraud scheme.

Mother, son charged in alleged fraud scheme against elderly relative

Both inmates escaped from the Sandusky County Jail Monday were arrested separately on Wednesday.

The man accused of killing a 16-year-old in June will stand trial in September.

Trial scheduled for man accused of killing teen

A Toledo man was in court Thursday, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Issaiah Coker lured the girl behind a home on Eleanor near Lewis and raped her.

His bond was set at $200,000 for two different charges. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Coker will be back in court at the end of July.

