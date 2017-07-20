Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

Issaiah Coker (Source: Lucas County Jail) Issaiah Coker (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was in court Thursday, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Issaiah Coker lured the girl behind a home on Eleanor near Lewis and raped her.

His bond was set at $200,000 for two different charges. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Coker will be back in court at the end of July. 

