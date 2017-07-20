Trial scheduled for man accused of killing teen

An accused rapist will face a judge in court Wednesday.

Police arrested Darnell Bryant-Bey, 19, for the murder of Shelton Hicks in early July.

Hicks was standing outside on June 11 in north Toledo when several young men rode up on bikes. Hicks was shot in the head by one of those males and rushed Mercy St. Vincent's where he later died.

Bryant-Bey, known on the streets as "Smiley Sosa", was picked up after detectives said the gathered enough evidence linking him to the murder.

He'll be back in court in August for a pretrial, with the trial expected to begin in September.

