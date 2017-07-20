Gonorrhea on the rise in Lucas County

Gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted disease, is being diagnosed at an increasing rate in Lucas County.

So far in 2017, 716 cases have been reported. At the same time in 2016, only 539 cases were reported. 426 were reported in 2015.

The Lucas County Health Department recommends that everyone who is sexually active talk with their doctor about STDs.

Gonorrhea is a bacterial infection that can be transmitted through vaginal, anal, and oral sex. It most commonly infects the urethra in women and men, but can also infect the throat and rectum. If untreated, gonorrhea can cause serious and permanent health problems. In women, gonorrhea can spread into the uterus or fallopian tubes and cause a serious infection of the reproductive organs called pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). In men, gonorrhea may cause inflammation of the testicles and surrounding tissues. Both of these conditions can lead to infertility in men and women.

People with gonorrhea may have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all – So it’s very important to get tested if you may have been exposed.

Symptoms include:

Burning or pain with urination

Penile or vaginal discharge

Pain or swelling in the testicles of men

Rectal pain, bleeding or discharge

Sore throat

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Center offers STD testing and treatment for walk-ins and appointments. Learn more here.

