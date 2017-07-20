Massive fire is latest in string of incidents at Toledo home, officials say

It is expected to be dry first thing out the door, but a round of possible showers and thunderstorms will arrive by mid morning. These showers and storms will be quickly passing.More >>
A northeastern Ohio sheriff says inmates considered at risk of overdosing on opioids will be given overdose antidote kits when they're released from jail under a pilot project.More >>
Four developments in Detroit will receive more than $4 million in tax credits for affordable housing.More >>
A stone fortress that once housed a historic winery on Ohio's Middle Bass Island has reopened following a $6 million renovation financed by the state.More >>
A police officer in southwestern Michigan has been injured in a crash while rushing to a reported assault.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A huge fire in central Toledo destroyed a home early Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire is the latest in a string of recent incidents at the home.More >>
It is expected to be dry first thing out the door, but a round of possible showers and thunderstorms will arrive by mid morning. These showers and storms will be quickly passing.More >>
Are you celebrating a birthday soon? We all love to get birthday cards from family and friends. But what about from strangers, all over the country?More >>
Lucas County Commissioners announced their plans on putting a 1.9 mill property tax levy on the ballot. But two years ago, when the commissioners raised taxpayers sales tax a quarter percent, many thought that was for a new jail. Commissioner Pete Gerken said taxpayers thought wrong.More >>
According to the most recent report from the Ohio Department of Education, more than 1 in 10 students attending Toledo Public Schools, are classified as “homeless.”More >>
