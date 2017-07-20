Massive fire is latest in string of incidents at Toledo home, officials say

A massive fire in central Toledo destroyed a home early Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire is the latest in a string of recent incidents at the home.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on Hamilton Street near Hawley. When crews arrived, thick, black smoke and flames were coming from the home.

Firefighters had to dowse the neighboring home with water to prevent the flames from spreading.

The battalion chief says the house has been the scene of several different incidents. The home was recently shot up, raided by police and then someone tried to set it on fire Wednesday. The small basement fire was quickly extinguished.

The house is a total loss and will be torn down. The fire is being investigated as arson.

