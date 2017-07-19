Driving range, 18th hole get major upgrade at Highland Meadows

Since the 2016 Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows in Sylvania pumped $700,000 to upgrade the driving range, build a new putting green and move the 18th hold to a new location.

With the green on the 18th now in a new location, players can take direct aim at the green on their second shot.

"The greens are really firm this year. It's going to be really tough to see how it's going to play," long-time Marathon Classic competitor Stacy Lewis said. "It'll be really exciting because it's a lot shorter, more reachable and you'll hopefully see a lot more birdies."

The driving range was historically a problem with the course, as many players struggled to find space. But the new range eliminates this problem.

