Commissioner says Marathon Classic plays important role in LPGA's growth

The LPGA is stronger now than ever.

Since Mike Whan became the LPGA commissioner seven years ago, they have increased their number of annual tournaments from 23 to 34.

Overall the prize money as increased from $40 million to $67 million.

"Coming here, these are the foundation events. We've been coming for decades. This is the event where players get picked up in minivans and the commissioner's waiting for a rental car. People are talking about cookouts and block parties," said Commissioner Whan. "It feels really good here because I know players are going to get home cooking, they're going to be sitting at home. It's exciting."

Whan says while he has proud his television audience has tripled in the past years, the fans that come out to the tournaments has been the most important factor in the growth of the LPGA.

