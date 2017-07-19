Manipulated Manholes could have contaminated your water

Vandals strike several manholes near Millbury Ohio. This vandalism caused more than monetary damage, it could have impacted your water.

It looks like a harmless hole in a plastic cover, but really, it’s a cut that could cause overflow, basement backups, and add to issues on Lake Erie.

"It's important that people realize that, hey this is something that you just shouldn't do,” said Theresa Pollick, public information officer for the Northwestern Water and Sewer District. “If you see suspicious activity around any type of sewer or storm sewer area please let somebody know, your local law enforcement know because it's a contamination problem and it impacts every single one of us."

The vandalism was discovered when the Northwestern Water and Sewer District was improving their system. They found 14 damaged manholes near Millbury. Officials are unsure of the amount of damage caused.

"This could have happened sometime over the last year or two,” said Tom Stalter, manager of engineering at the Northwestern water and sewer district. “We don't know we just happened to find them now. It could be significant if it's in the area and in the area we are talking about there are some areas that flood pretty badly at times."

While the actual cost of the destruction is minimal the impact of that vandalism that is causing caution.

"You've got phosphorus, ammonia and other things that cause algae to grow that can get into the lake and there is a lot of things that can contribute to it,”

said Stalter. “But that's what we do, that's what our share of what's been going into the lake is and we want to stop it."

Officials say the manholes have been replaced and they are working with law enforcement to find out what happened in this unique case of destruction.

The manhole covers weigh close to 60 pounds and are difficult to remove.

"In order to lift that it takes a lot of effort,” said Theresa Pollick. “The person who did this knew what they were doing and they had intention to make sure that they could get their job done correctly, but what they didn't realize is that they contaminated our system as well."

Officials ask if you have any information on the manipulation to the manholes you should contact their office at 419-354-9090 or the Lake Township Police Department at 419-838-6651.

