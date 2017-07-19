Marathon Classic competitor an inspiration to S. Korean golfers

One of the favorites in the 2017 Marathon Classic is Se Ri Pak.
In 1998, she burst on the LPGA scene as a rookie from South Korea. She spoke no English.
Se Ri become a superstar in women's golf, winning 25 career titles, including 5 titles in Toledo.
But her legacy will always be popularizing women's golf in South Korea.
One of her biggest fans in Chella Choi, who is now a top 20 golfer and competitor in the Marathon Classic.
"She's my hero," Choi said. "Before starting golf, I used to watch her play. So that's why I started golf."
Partially due to that legacy, Se Ri Pak is already a member of the Hall of Fame.
