Brooke Henderson staying grounded despite stardom

At only 19-year-old, Brooke Henderson is quickly becoming one of the faces of women's golf.

For every televised tournament, Henderson appears on many ads between segments. And she has the success on the course to back it up.

"It's really cool," Henderson said. "Over the last two years, I guess, I've done a lot of commercials, which is really different for me. I never was in drama class or anything like that. But it's a really cool experience."

Despite all her accomplishments on and off the course, she has continued to be one of the down-to-earth personalities on the LPGA Tour.

"The last two years have been crazy. It's been a dream come true," Henderson said. "Being able to play against the best in the world every single week, being able to contend in major championships and regular events is really, really cool."

Being so young, her rise to stardom can be a bit of burden.

"It's definitely a lot of time management," Henderson said. "With fans, media, schedule, practice, rest, it's really been a big learning curve. But it's been really fun and I'm really looking forward to the rest of my career."

Henderson has multiple wins on the tour already, but Canadian hopes to capture yet another title Sunday at the Marathon Classic.

