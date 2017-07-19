Perrysburg boy's request for birthday cards goes viral nationwide

Are you celebrating a birthday soon? We all love to get birthday cards from family and friends.

But what about from strangers, all over the country?

We caught up with a local family that went to social media to spread birthday cheer their youngest son, James-Thomas Kish.

Thomas-Kish is currently at St. Jude's Hospital.

“I hope your birthday is one of your best yet. You may not understand this completely due to your age but you are an inspiration,” said Bob Kish as he read one of the many birthday cards that have been sent to his son. “God has placed some challenges in your way but as far as I am able to tell, you've been extremely brave and strong through it all.”

James-Thomas turns five on Thursday and the Perrysburg family, seven kids in all, wanted to celebrate the milestone and recognize his courage.

James-Thomas has Down Syndrome and in November 2014, when he was only two, he woke up one morning with a fever.

“We started noticing that he had bruising on different parts of his body, on his scalp and on his arms,” said his mother Laura Kish.

Then came devastating news.

“So it was a matter of five hours, five and a half hour time span that we received the diagnosis that he had leukemia,” Laura said. “You go numb and you want to pretend that you did not hear that word, cancer. You want to pretend that that is not at your front door in your own home.”

The family turned to world-renowned St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, but learned they didn't have to travel all the way to Memphis, Tennessee.

St. Jude shares their research and treatment procedures with other hospitals, including ProMedica Toledo Children's.

Laura spent the whole summer of 2015 and several additional weeks, literally living in the hospital room with James-Thomas as he went through treatment.

But four months ago, they got amazing news. James-Thomas’ leukemia was in remission.

To celebrate that and his 5th birthday, big sister Madelene and big brother Andrew posted a request on Facebook a week ago Monday. They asked people to send James-Thomas birthday cards to a P.O. Box that they set up.

“If he's playing or running around, he will stop and listen to you and you'll read it to him and he will be very excited to see that someone took the time to write to him,” said Madelene Kish.

They pick the mail up every day and in less than a week, James-Thomas has received some from as far away as Maine and out west.

“I think he has taught us to never give up and keep fighting every day because you never know what's going to happen next or to not take things for gr anted as much as you might think,” Madelene added.

But it was the card that his dad was reading, sent from right there in Perrysburg, that really made an impact with its message.

Bob Kish continued to read it out loud. “You've shown me courage, bravery, and how to make the best of every situation in life. Thank you once again and Happy Birthday. Abigail.”

If you want to send James-Thomas Kish a birthday card, you can send it to him at:

P.O. Box 836.

Perrysburg, OH 43552-0836.

The family is also grateful for everyone who has donated money to try to win the St. Jude Dream home in Perrysburg. And they say James-Thomas is proof that some of the money donated really does stay local.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.